My brother Timmy and I were crossing the field headed towards the baseball diamond on the other side of the school. It was just us, on a summer day, 1967. Dad was working overtime and couldn't make our first practice. We were looking at ourselves, feeling weird in these baggy white uniforms that looked more like pajamas, but we got there and all the other kids were gathering around in their baggy white pajamas and everything was cool. By the following year I'd grown into my uniform and was pitching. Dad only made it to a few of our games, but always got us signed up, our heads full of Oriole stats, oiling our gloves, working on our moves in the field across the street. Dad couldn't make the Boy Scout camping trips, but did hear stories of some of the greatest adventures a kid could ever have. All the Scout leaders were WWII vets and never blinked at grueling hikes with full packs to remote places and teaching us how to deal with the adversities of living in the wilderness. Dad attended a couple of school band concerts, recognized I had an ear for it, bought the clarinet for me, and really liked hearing me play along with his big band and show tune records instead of the boring sheet music I was supposed to be practicing. I've been playing ever since. He regularly worked 18 hour days at his job with Western Electric , racking up overtime hours to pay for the nice house near the Magothy, get us into extracurricular activities, and take us to Ocean City a few times each summer. You know, day trips, up and on the road by 5am to beat the traffic, all day on the beach with a bucket of chicken, riding the waves on a rented raft, skeeball and pinball, dinner at the steak house, then that long miserable ride home, no AC, sunburned , gritty sand everywhere. He taught me to steer an outboard, signed me up for a boaters safety course, then helped me get my first boat at 14 so I could get out on the water and experience the thing he loved most about the place we lived. Taught me to drive his Rambler with the 3-speed on the column in that same field across the street, and helped get my first motorcycle at 16. I've been riding ever since. Picking us up at Saint Martin's in the Field on Sunday mornings, we'd hit Schumann's Bakery for doughnuts , Dawson's to test some TV tubes, then down to the boat where within minutes we were in our shorts, standing in that murky water of Mill Creek, scraping barnacles (not my favorite job). Everybody had a job to do so we could get out on the Magothy, where you couldn't stop us from jumping in first chance we got. Once in a while we'd pull up to Cantler's or Deep Creek for crab cakes and rockfish. Being on the water was the very essence of life for Dad. He had his first boat at 15, and kept it at Ferry Point. My grandmother was lifelong friends with Rodger and Dorothy Warren, who owned the place that we all called "The Boatyard," where my Dad was treated like family and I felt just as welcome. The place was such a throwback in time. That old 3-story house that faced the creek on one side, the river on the other, tall shading oak trees all around, and the people from all walks of life. I soaked it up! Easygoing Mr. Warren, nothing frazzled him, Mrs. Warren, all business until the cocktail hour, where guests, boat owners, boat dwellers, friends, neighbors, and even Harry, Henry, and Barbara, who helped work the place, would gather for sunsets and breezes, and equal time. It was evident to me, young as I was, that I was privileged to be there and witness conversations, and sometimes arguments, that were exclusive to a private setting of boat people. In his later years, Dad still spent lots of time at the boatyard, although the Warrens had left us years before. Dad had so many stories of the place, he'd earned the name "Mr. Way Back" from the people there now. My grandmother, Florence, was one of the first women lawyers in Maryland, a pioneer, and let her opinions fly. My dad, on the other hand, kept his to himself and deflected heated discussions with a joke. His pioneering came in the form of buying a summer cottage overlooking the Severn, in the 50's, and turning it into a year round residence. Eventually he sold the place for something bigger and newer for his growing family. I'm sure there were regrets there, but we were near the water, and that's what mattered to Dad . I never knew another like him. Didn't smoke, drink, swear, would rather have a cup of hot tea any day of the year! He always seemed to have time for errands and favors for friends and neighbors. He had a natural wisdom and diplomacy that now seems more rare than ever, and could explain the worst behavior in people with "Well, some people have had it a little rougher than the rest of us." But as I've gotten older, I realize his days were determined by the people who needed him. Everything he did, he did for us. He never was able to sit still for long, there was always something to do, and when he had time, was taking mom, Violeta, to a concert of 'big band' music, going to the restaurant where Timmy works, or to see my sister Judy and her kids, coming to see me play music, and always trying to get one of us to go to the car or boat show. And, of course, always working on his boat, and getting out on the water as often as possible. In recent years, his body wasn't keeping up with his desire to do things, and on an early morning this past February he snuck out of the house, and had a fall that he never recovered from. Dad left us a couple weeks later. There can be no greater honor than to be fondly remembered by the people who knew you best. To be the one person responsible for so many wonderful memories that directly influence the next generation, and the next. Today , just a few days after what would've been his 85th birthday, Dad took his last journey as the family all piled on to his grandson Stephen's boat , and we went out on the Magothy, playing the music of Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington as we said goodbye.

