The Capital Gazette

Oleta D. Carter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oleta D. Carter.
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oleta D. Carter, 91, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born in Sutton, WV to the late Retta D. Hardman. Oleta retired from the State of MD after many years of service as an LPN. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and had a profound love for all animals. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Carter. Oleta will be missed by the many who loved her. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Weds., March 11th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon