Born Olga A. Markoff in Baltimore, MD on April 26, 1918 to the late Alex Markoff and late Beulah (nee Upton) Murray. She lived in Glen Burnie since 1943. Mrs. Blades was an active member of Glen Burnie United Methodist Church and Glen Burnie Improvement Association. Mrs. Blades enjoyed spending her free time going to activities at the Pascal Senior Center and Stoney Creek Senior Center. Her hobbies included doing ceramics, knitting, bingo and traveling.Mrs. Olga Blades, 100 of Glen Burnie, MD passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Futurecare Chesapeake in Arnold, MD. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Olga Blades was preceded in death by her loving husband LeRoy F. Blades, Sr.,her son LeRoy F. Baldes, Jr., her daughter Janice M. Heying and great grandchild Jude Meneely. She leaves behind her devoted daughter Pauline B. Blades of Annapolis, MD, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.Friends may call on the family Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019