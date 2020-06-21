Olga Elliott, age 103, went to Heaven on Saturday, June 13, 2020, under the loving care of the nurses and staff at Assisted Living Well in Millersville, MD. Born to parents John and Anna Sotak, Olga grew up in Columbus, OH, along with siblings Mary, Helen, Lucille, John, Paul and Robert (all deceased). Olga spent her adult life in Maryland, including the last 75 years in her Riva home. In that home, Olga and her late husband, Hanson (deceased 04/16/96), raised four children: Richard (Ginny), Robert (survived by Barbara), Theresa (Jim) and Tim (Diane). While raising her children, Olga worked for Nationwide Insurance as a commercial underwriter for 30 years. Olga's strong work-ethic and perseverance was valued among her peers, learned by her children, and carried on through to her grandchildren. Olga doted over her 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren, and they each loved visiting her, with her calm nature, easy presence, and ever-present glass bowl full of hard-candies. Olga loved to travel and explore new destinations by car, train, plane or boat-no matter the mode of transportation, she was always willing to travel with family and friends on new adventures. Her children and grandchildren will be forever grateful for those special memories formed traveling with her. Her family will always remember her love for reading, which she passed down through the generations to her Great Grandchildren, as well as her weekly crossword puzzles, senior center activities, and the fact that she was lifting weights past 90 years old! As a devoted Catholic and active member of St. Mary's Church in Annapolis, Olga could be found every Saturday evening at St. John Neumann with her family, and was very proud to celebrate her 100th birthday with a special mass in her honor. Olga was a pillar of strength, perseverance and faith, through all of the many roads she traveled in her almost 104 years of life, this side of heaven. Her spirit will be missed by all who knew her: the kindness, the loyalty, the faithfulness she displayed each day will only continue in the legacy she left behind. The family would like to thank the compassionate and loving nurses and staff of Assisted Living Well, who truly made a home for Olga in her final months: you are a gift to Olga and our family. A funeral Mass in Olga's honor will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's name to St. Mary's Church in Annapolis or The Semper Fi Fund. For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2: 8



