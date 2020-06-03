Olive Stevens, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Country Meadows in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from complications due to COVID-19. She shared 62 wonderful years of marriage with her beloved husband, Alexander J. Stevens before his passing in June of 2014. Ollie, as she was known by her friends, was born April 19, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to the late Floyd and Gladys (Gifford) McGee. She married Al on February 1, 1952 and they made their home in Columbus, Ohio where they raised 6 children. When Al's job took him to Maryland in 1968, they relocated to Severna Park, living there until his retirement. They moved to Homosassa, Florida in 1987, allowing them to pursue their love of golf year-round. Ollie also was an avid bowler who continued to bowl into her late eighties. Ollie was devoted to her family. She was an active volunteer in the community and her church, including being a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie troop leader, and supporter of her children's various sports activities. In her spare time, she managed to squeeze in a game of volleyball with her friends, sew clothing for her children, and bake delicious desserts. She loved sweets and was known to never refuse a bowl of ice cream of any flavor, but chocolate was her favorite. Ollie will be greatly missed by her six children, Charles (Jeanne) Stevens of Colorado Springs, CO, Debra Wheeler of Arnold, MD, David Stevens of New York, NY, Kimberly (Martin) Hamilton of Medford, NJ, Pamela (Matthew) Bacharach of Lancaster, PA, and Laura (Timothy) Flynn of Abingdon, MD, and 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Charlotte (John) Hiller of Talmadge, OH. Preceded in death are her 2 brothers Marshall & Jack McGee and 1 grandchild, Eric Stevens. A private service & interment will take place at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD where she will be buried alongside her husband. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.