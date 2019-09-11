Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Holmes. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Oliver Glenn Holmes, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Annapolis on Friday, September 6, 2019. Oliver was born on July 31, 1941 in Annapolis to Oliver Wendell and Mildred Etta (Aisquith) Holmes. On August 4, 1963, he married Mary Eileen Waldron. Together they had three sons and daughters-in-law; Michael and Kim Holmes of Annapolis, Robert and Lisa Holmes of Centreville and Steven and Cheryle Holmes of Lothian; four grandsons, and three granddaughters. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Mary. Oliver lived a full life that included working for more than 40 years in the Steamfitters Local Union 602, Washington, DC. Oliver was a member of the West Annapolis Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 296 in Annapolis from 1979-2019 where he served as past governor and treasurer, and Sons of the American Legion, Guy C. Parlett Post 7 in Crownsville from 1991-2019 where he served as past Commander and held multiple other offices. He was also a member of the Knights of Pythias in Annapolis from 1965-80. Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and working in his yard. He was an avid coin and stamp collector. He was very active with the shuffleboard and pool leagues at American Legion Post 7 where he remained very active as a volunteer. Family and friends and all whose lives were touched by Oliver are invited to Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Friday, September 13. The family will greet all who wish to attend funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019

