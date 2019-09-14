Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ollie Mae Lawrence Rankin. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ollie Mae Lawrence Rankin, 91, of Glen Burnie, passed on September 12, 2019 to be with our Lord God after a 6 month illness. Ollie was born in Ward, WV to the late Roby and Martha Ball. She left West Virginia as a young bride to move to Baltimore to raise her family. Her love for her family in West Virginia never faded and Ollie made hundreds of trips home throughout her life. Ollie worked for many years in the Office of Central Records at the Social Security Administration until retiring in August of 1990. She enjoyed bowling, traveling to 48 states and camping with her husband, Austin. Since moving to Arundel Woods in January of 2000, she enjoyed hanging out with her friends, playing BINGO, going on van trips, and relaxing in her chair while doing Word Search puzzles and watching TV. Above everything else, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. Ollie was kind and loving, and never knew a stranger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, John H. Lawrence Jr.; her 2nd husband, Austin Rankin; and her siblings, Roby, Charles, Columbus, Vandler, Leonard Burton, Dora and Thelma. Ollie is survived by her devoted children, John H. Lawrence III, Beverley A. Frankton and her husband, Calvert, Janine S. Jacobs and her husband, Dick, Janet S. Folmer and Roger E. Lawrence; cherished grandchildren, Angela French (Mark), Eric Frankton (Wendy), Tyler Folmer (Brooke) and Donovan O'Neil (Jackie Trotti); 16 beloved great-grandchildren; nine loving great-great-grandchildren; dear sister, Sylvia Patechuk (Chuck-deceased); and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, Sept. 17th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For condolences, please visit

Ollie Mae Lawrence Rankin, 91, of Glen Burnie, passed on September 12, 2019 to be with our Lord God after a 6 month illness. Ollie was born in Ward, WV to the late Roby and Martha Ball. She left West Virginia as a young bride to move to Baltimore to raise her family. Her love for her family in West Virginia never faded and Ollie made hundreds of trips home throughout her life. Ollie worked for many years in the Office of Central Records at the Social Security Administration until retiring in August of 1990. She enjoyed bowling, traveling to 48 states and camping with her husband, Austin. Since moving to Arundel Woods in January of 2000, she enjoyed hanging out with her friends, playing BINGO, going on van trips, and relaxing in her chair while doing Word Search puzzles and watching TV. Above everything else, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. Ollie was kind and loving, and never knew a stranger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, John H. Lawrence Jr.; her 2nd husband, Austin Rankin; and her siblings, Roby, Charles, Columbus, Vandler, Leonard Burton, Dora and Thelma. Ollie is survived by her devoted children, John H. Lawrence III, Beverley A. Frankton and her husband, Calvert, Janine S. Jacobs and her husband, Dick, Janet S. Folmer and Roger E. Lawrence; cherished grandchildren, Angela French (Mark), Eric Frankton (Wendy), Tyler Folmer (Brooke) and Donovan O'Neil (Jackie Trotti); 16 beloved great-grandchildren; nine loving great-great-grandchildren; dear sister, Sylvia Patechuk (Chuck-deceased); and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, Sept. 17th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close