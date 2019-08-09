Olof Martensson, age 82, of Annapolis passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Sweden on February 27, 1937 he moved to the United States with his family in 1979 to start the US chapter of their family business, Sunair Awnings & Solar Screens. Olof was a pioneer in the retractable awning industry in the United States and was an inspiration and mentor to many. His contribution to the awning industry will be long remembered. Olof enjoyed sailing, travel, antique cars, entertaining, happy hour and sharing his stories with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at his other homes in Vero Beach, Florida and Falsterbo, Sweden. Olof was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mona. He is survived by his children; Robert and Estelle and their spouses Jul Lee and Robert; grandchildren Alexandra, Cory, Patrick, Cole, Sofia, and Malena; and his sister Karin of Sweden. Friends and family may visit at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Monday August 12, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM for a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019