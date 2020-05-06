Ora Mae Thomas
Ora Mae Thomas, 92, Harrisburg, PA, passed away April 23, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Robert Garner, Irene Brown; husband, George Thomas; son, Victor Colbert; daughter, Joan Brown, she is survived by her grandchildren, Victor Colbert, Annapolis, MD, Benjaminet (Nicole) Brown-Click, Tiffini Brown (Charles), Benjamin "Beno" Brown IV (Jackie), NyJah Goree-Brown, Harrisburg, PA; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Everlasting memories will be cherished by her loved ones. Wallace Funeral Directors. See wallacefd.com for full obituary and guest book.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 6, 2020.
