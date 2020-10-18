Dr. Oscar Brilliant, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 98. He is survived by his children, Dr. Harvey (Jamie) Brilliant, Dr. JoAnne Brilliant, Dr. Margo (Robert) Schwartz, and Robert Brilliant; devoted friend Rochelle Rikki Spector; grandchildren, Emily (Jason Rosenblatt), Max, Elise (Jason Morjain), and Gerry (Paul Reimer); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Oscar was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Brilliant (nee Harwitz); siblings, Benjamin Brilliant, Hyman Brilliant, Ida Brilliant, Dr. Samuel Brilliant, Jerome Brilliant, and Dr. Louis Brilliant; and parents, Louis and Esther Brilliant. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.



