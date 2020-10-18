1/1
Dr. Oscar Brilliant
Dr. Oscar Brilliant, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 98. He is survived by his children, Dr. Harvey (Jamie) Brilliant, Dr. JoAnne Brilliant, Dr. Margo (Robert) Schwartz, and Robert Brilliant; devoted friend Rochelle Rikki Spector; grandchildren, Emily (Jason Rosenblatt), Max, Elise (Jason Morjain), and Gerry (Paul Reimer); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Oscar was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Brilliant (nee Harwitz); siblings, Benjamin Brilliant, Hyman Brilliant, Ida Brilliant, Dr. Samuel Brilliant, Jerome Brilliant, and Dr. Louis Brilliant; and parents, Louis and Esther Brilliant. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Dr. Oscar Brilliant was a devoted friend to my late parents , Morris and Margery Blum. His mother was best friends with my paternal grandmother , Dora Blum. If you had a friend like Dr. Brilliant, you had a great and true friend. His memory is for a blessing, my sympathies to Ms. Spector and all his family
larry blum
