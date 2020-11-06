Otho Johnson Jr., age 89, passed away November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Johnson, who passed on August 31, 2020. He is survived by four children, Tony Johnson, Sharon Johnson-Henry, Cassandra Johnson, and Veronica Johnson-Hyman; two grandchildren, Benjamin Henry III and Terrin Hyman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis. The public viewing is from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., followed by funeral at 12:00 p.m. The funeral can be viewed on Zoom by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81506979772