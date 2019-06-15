Page M. Buch Page M. Buch, 76, a resident of Hagerstown and formerly of Berkley Springs, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. Mrs. Buch was born June 12, 1942 in Pasadena, MD to the late Earl and Virginia Smith. She enjoyed decorating and gardening. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buch is preceded in death by her brother Daniel Smith. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George Buch Sr., sons Christopher Krystofiak of Las Vegas, NV, George Buch Jr. of Alexandria, VA, daughters Nicole Hedderich of Leonardtown, MD, Tina Wingate of Pasadena, MD, brother Earl Smith Jr. of Pasadena, MD, grandchildren Ryan Wingate, Zachary Wingate, John Krystofiak, George Buch III, Aidan Buch, Sadie Buch, Branden Hedderich, Joshua Hedderich and great grandchild Greylyn Krystofiak. Friends may call Sunday, June 16th from 5-7 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 311 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a service will be held Monday, June 17th at 11:00 am. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 15, 2019