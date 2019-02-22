Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Axelsson "Pixie" Gifford. View Sign

Passed peacefully, on Feb 7th, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer (age 66). Daughter of the late George Belvin Giffard and Barbara Williams Gifford, Pamela was a native Marylander, nicknamed Pixie to celebrate her birth on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1952 on Fort Meade. As a girl, she lived in Maryland, New York City, and the Bahamas, attending Brearley (NYC), Ethel Walker (CT), Brillantmont (Switzerland) and college in England, where she met her late husband Pierre Martin Axelsson, then moved to Italy. She was a world traveler, often sharing stories of her journeys. Fluent in Italian and French, she would switch to Italian when she was passionate or dreaming. Late 1983, she returned to Maryland with her daughter after the passing of her husband. Believing in empowering women, she served years as a grant administrator for the YWCA of Annapolis supporting victims of domestic violence. Well-versed in the tools of the kitchen, she later took a position at Williams-Sonoma to share her wisdom with others. Known as "Nonna" to her beloved grandchildren, she helped them after school, sharing her worldly knowledge along the way. Pixie is survived by her brother, Jonathan Giffard of Norfolk, her daughter Lindsay (husband Josh) of Crofton and their two sons, Jacob and Ethan. Honoring her fondness for nature, a private memorial service with friends and family will be held on April 13th. For details or to share stories:

Passed peacefully, on Feb 7th, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer (age 66). Daughter of the late George Belvin Giffard and Barbara Williams Gifford, Pamela was a native Marylander, nicknamed Pixie to celebrate her birth on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1952 on Fort Meade. As a girl, she lived in Maryland, New York City, and the Bahamas, attending Brearley (NYC), Ethel Walker (CT), Brillantmont (Switzerland) and college in England, where she met her late husband Pierre Martin Axelsson, then moved to Italy. She was a world traveler, often sharing stories of her journeys. Fluent in Italian and French, she would switch to Italian when she was passionate or dreaming. Late 1983, she returned to Maryland with her daughter after the passing of her husband. Believing in empowering women, she served years as a grant administrator for the YWCA of Annapolis supporting victims of domestic violence. Well-versed in the tools of the kitchen, she later took a position at Williams-Sonoma to share her wisdom with others. Known as "Nonna" to her beloved grandchildren, she helped them after school, sharing her worldly knowledge along the way. Pixie is survived by her brother, Jonathan Giffard of Norfolk, her daughter Lindsay (husband Josh) of Crofton and their two sons, Jacob and Ethan. Honoring her fondness for nature, a private memorial service with friends and family will be held on April 13th. For details or to share stories: [email protected] Memorial contributions may be made to the YWCA of Annapolis or Hospice of the Chesapeake. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close