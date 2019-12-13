Pamela Bush, 66, died unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Born on August 26, 1953 in Providence, RI to the late Earl and Beatrice Fuller, Pam spent her early years in Providence and then moved to Burlington, MA where she graduated high school. She attended St. Johns College for two years then transferred to Johns Hopkins University were she earned a BA degree. She worked at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for 41 years in the land conservation and environmental protection field. Pam was instrumental in protecting the viewshed around Antietam Battlefield, establishing a Green Corridor where the Appalachian Trail crosses Maryland and working for a successful start to the Rural Legacy Program. After retiring she continued to apply her knowledge and skills by volunteering with land and environmental protection organizations. Pam loved living with her rescued cats and dogs and enjoyed reading, tasting and collecting wine and leisurely dinners with close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Ann Strolen. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Bush; her brother, Paul Fuller of Hampstead, NH and her nieces and nephew, Beth, Victoria and Zachary all of N. Providence, RI. Friends are invited to celebrate Pam's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, December 15 from 1 pm until her funeral service begins at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to her favorite causes, Lab Rescue LRCP (lab-rescue.org) or the Sierra Club of Maryland (www.sierraclub.org/Maryland).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019