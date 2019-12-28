Pam was born January 3, 1955. She was a fun loving mother who loved taking care of others. She'd never ask for help and always put everyone else first. Pam enjoyed entertaining, and would welcome her family and friends over for a nice pot of steamed crabs. She also loved her doggies very much. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her. On December 18, 2019. Pamela passed away at 64 years old. She is the loving mother of Justin Ferrell, Robert "Shorty" and the late Corey Ferrell. Dear Daughter of the late Lillian, and Theodore Sanford Sr; Cherished sister of the late Theodore Sanford, Nancy Nehrkorn, and Barbara Davis. Pam was also blessed with grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held January 3, 2020 at the Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Dr. Pasadena from 5 to 8 PM. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019