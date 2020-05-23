On May 22, Pamela (Pam) passed away at her granddaughter's house in Westminster, Maryland. Pam was born May 11, 1938 in London, England to the late Leslie and Phyllis Grant. The majority of her life she resided in Odenton, where she was known as the house with the beautiful flowers and can be remembered waving from her front door. Pam was Dr. Neil Vanik's receptionist for 20+ years and adored greeting the patients. She spent several years going to country concerts and writing about the artists and the shows. She made a couple trips to Nashville, but her favorite place was Ocean City, Maryland, where she would vacation with her grandchildren. Pam is survived by her children: Steven (Steve) Goodnite, and wife Linda, Paul Goodnite and wife Susan, and Patricia Carey and husband Donald. As well as seven grandchildren: Anneliese (Anne) Bruce and fiancé Robert Akins, Rachael Caronna and husband Michael, Meagan Goodnite, Laura Eckley and husband Evan, Amanda Carney and husband Patrick, Erika and husband Tyler, Christopher and girlfriend Bree. Along with eight great-grandchildren: John (Trey), Maddox, Lucca, Dominic, Amelia, Holden, Nicholas and Jaxen. She is preceded into eternal rest by her late brothers, Geoffrey, Ian, and Rodger. Pam will be missed and forever loved by her family. At this time, services will be private, due to the restrictions in place by the State of Maryland. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.