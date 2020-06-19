Pamela S.E. Higgins of Gambrills, MD, died June 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Devon, England on April 6, 1925. She met her future husband, Richard Higgins, a Warrant Officer with the 175th Regiment of the 29th U.S. Infantry Division in 1943. The couple were married late that year, after which Richard saw combat during the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. In 1946 Pamela was among the thousands of war brides who boarded the Queen Mary in Southampton to be reunited with their husbands in the US. The couple settled on her husband's ancestral family farm in Gambrills. They were married for 56 years; Richard died in 1999. Pamela was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, helping to organize the large church bazaars so popular during the 1950s and 1960s. She also served on the Altar Guild and was a choir member. In 1994, Pamela started a chapter of My Brother's Keeper, a grassroots ministry that organizes groups around the country to create sleeping bags for the homeless from donated new and used materials. Within two years, the dozen or so participants at St. Stephen's had made nearly 100 sleeping bags for the Inner Harbor Ministries in Baltimore. Pamela shared her late husband's love of sailing and was an active member of the Indian Landing Boat Club. She knitted beautifully, often while sitting on the beach at the Club, needles moving like quicksilver as they glinted in the sun. She also loved to sew, often incorporating English smocking into the dresses she made for her three daughters. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Lugg, and her sister, Beryl Fogwill of Devon, England. She is survived by her daughters, Jane E. Higgins, Pamela L. Higgins, and Mary H. Roberts; her brother Brian Lugg of Buckinghamshire, England; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews and 16 great and great-great nieces and nephews in England and Ireland. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. The family wishes to thank Pamela's private care givers and the staff of the Crofton Care & Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care.



