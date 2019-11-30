Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Memorial service 7:30 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pantaleon "Jun" Paulino Villones Jr. of Severn, Maryland passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 25, 2019. Jun, as he was known by all, was born on May 26, 1945 to the late Purificacion Mendoza Paulino and Pantaleon Alputan Villones in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, Philippines. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas. He was a retired architect and early in his career he worked for several firms throughout the Baltimore Washington area before opening his own interior design firm, Jun Villones Design in 1984. Jun loved to paint, collect antiques and spend time at his vacation home in Bethany Beach, Delaware with his family. He was also an avid philanthropist who set up a scholarship program that directly supported the education of young architecture students in the Philippines. Jun is survived by the love of his life, Glenda Sue Villones. Their abiding love resulted in close to fifty years of marriage. Aside from his wife Sue, Jun is survived by his son, Keith Villones; daughter, Shaunda Villones, her husband, Kevin Buttry, and their daughter, Penelope Buttry. Jun is also lovingly remembered by his sister, Wilhelmina Ramos and brother, Lawrence Paulino along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear friends. The family will receive visitors at the Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 3-5 pm & 6-8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held during the evening visitation at 7:30 pm. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service in the Singleton Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jun Villones Memorial Fund that will continue to support the pursuits of young scholars in the Philippines:

Pantaleon "Jun" Paulino Villones Jr. of Severn, Maryland passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 25, 2019. Jun, as he was known by all, was born on May 26, 1945 to the late Purificacion Mendoza Paulino and Pantaleon Alputan Villones in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, Philippines. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas. He was a retired architect and early in his career he worked for several firms throughout the Baltimore Washington area before opening his own interior design firm, Jun Villones Design in 1984. Jun loved to paint, collect antiques and spend time at his vacation home in Bethany Beach, Delaware with his family. He was also an avid philanthropist who set up a scholarship program that directly supported the education of young architecture students in the Philippines. Jun is survived by the love of his life, Glenda Sue Villones. Their abiding love resulted in close to fifty years of marriage. Aside from his wife Sue, Jun is survived by his son, Keith Villones; daughter, Shaunda Villones, her husband, Kevin Buttry, and their daughter, Penelope Buttry. Jun is also lovingly remembered by his sister, Wilhelmina Ramos and brother, Lawrence Paulino along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear friends. The family will receive visitors at the Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 3-5 pm & 6-8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held during the evening visitation at 7:30 pm. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service in the Singleton Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jun Villones Memorial Fund that will continue to support the pursuits of young scholars in the Philippines: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jun-villones-memoral Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close