Pasqualina Cangelosi
On August 22, 2020 Pasqualina Cangelosi; beloved wife of the late Dominic Cangelosi; devoted mother of Maria Russell and her husband Oneal; dear sister of Serafina Cimino, Giuseppi Alberti and his wife Rosa and the late Salvatore Alberti. Also survived by two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Thursday August 27 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Friday August 28 at 10:30 AM. Entombment in the Druid Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
