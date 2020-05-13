Pat Becker
On May 6, 2010 Pat Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Becker; Devoted mother of Robert H. Becker II and fiance Jessica Johnson and Andrew Becker and wife Janeva; Grandmother of Nathan ,Alexa, Dylan, Brooks and Chelsea Becker; Also survived by several cousins and extended family in Pennsylvania and Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.
