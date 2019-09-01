Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Zarchin. View Sign Service Information St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD 21401 Funeral service 10:30 AM St. John Neumann Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Rd Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Zarchin, age 34, passed away unexpectedly in his home on August 27th, 2019. He was born May 30th, 1985 in Annapolis, Maryland, to Barbara and Gerard Zarchin. Max Zarchin, Pat's older brother, was ecstatic to have a little brother, and the two of them quickly became best friends. Pat grew up playing lacrosse and soccer but football was the one he loved the most. Highly skilled at the sport, he was recruited to play at Wesley College. Later in his career, Pat became a Project Manager at 84 Lumber. He touched countless lives – as a son, a brother, a boyfriend, a friend, a Redskins fan, and a dog dad. In his presence, you felt unconditional love and comedic relief. You always walked away feeling good, near or far, and knew, that if you needed anything at all, Pat would be there. With a heart so big, came a rare heart condition that ultimately took his life. Family, friends, and anyone who Pat touched in a big or small way is invited to the funeral service, 10:30 am on Tuesday September 3rd at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Rd Annapolis MD 21401. It will be followed by a private party at Dock Street Bar and Grill from 12 - 2pm to grieve, support each other, and celebrate the life of the beautiful soul that was taken too soon, Pat Zarchin. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to support the Zarchin family. The fundraiser can be found here:

