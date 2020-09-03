PATRICE ANN McCRINDLE (Pat Maggio), 86 years young of Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Patrice passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home on August 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Patrice was born on April 20, 1934 in San Diego, California to Paul and Emily Wilson.She was one of eight Navy Brats. (Paul, Frederick, Michelle, Donald, Shawn, Darryl and Jean. She is survived by Michelle (Mike), Shawn and Jean. They moved to Annapolis in the mid 1940s. At the young age of 18 she married Joseph John Maggio of Annapolis, Maryland. Together they had four sons.Patrice enjoyed her work at the family restaurant, The LaRosa in Annapolis. She also worked for years at Fred's Restaurant in Annapolis. In 1972, Patrice met and married her second husband, Robert Ian McCrindle. They settled in Haddonfield, NJ. While there, Patrice loved working at The Bancroft School. Patrice also loved her Volunteer work at Cooper Hospital Thrift Shop. While at Cooper Hospital she was the Chairperson of the Thrift Shop Committee from 1989 until 1995. She developed a quilting hobby and had some of her work included in a book written by the owner of The Little Shop, downtown Haddonfield. After Bob's retirement they moved to Haddon Heights. At this time, Patrice started her Estate Sale business, Patrice Inc. Over the years her business made her quite an expert in antiquities. She enjoyed sharing her expertise with others and would occasionally be a guest speaker at such events locally. Patrice ran this business for 35 years with the support of her dear friend and business partner, Tony Moran. In her later years Patrice enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends. Patrice loved to cook and was famous for her Christmas cookies. She remained active in her book club and her bridge club. She also loved engaging her family in a good game of Casino of which we havemany fond memories. Patrice will be remembered most for her love of family, friends and life itself. Her sense of humor was legendary.Patrice is survived by her sons Michael Maggio (Cindi), Gregory Maggio (Cathy), Jsun Maggio, of Annapolis, Maryland, Patrick McCrindle (Susan) of Collingswood, NJ,Heather McCrindle Evans (Jeff) of Aptos, California and Mary McCrindle of Nevada. Patrice is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned in April of 2021 due to the Covid 19 conditions. A small graveside service with family will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrice's name to:Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 0805, or to: SamaritanNJ.org