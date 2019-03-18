Patricia A. Bennett, 76 of Severna Park, passed away on March 16, 2019. Pat was born on May 12, 1942. She was preceded in death by her son, Duane Bennett. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, John Bennett; her children, Mickey Bennett (Terri Buczynski) and Jill Sturgill (Larry); her daughter-in-law, Wendy Bennett; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Matt, Alex and Austin Bennett, Emily and Haley Sturgill; her siblings, Linda Bowers and Ronald Deeter, Jr. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, cruising, bowling and Bonco.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, March 21st from 5-7 pm. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019