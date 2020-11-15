Patricia Ann Steigerwalt (Zolenski) was born on November 27, 1938. She passed away peacefully with her son by her side on November 11, 2020. Pat was born in Coatesville, PA and resided in both Delaware and New Jersey before calling Annapolis home with her husband, who predeceased her, William (Bill) J. Steigerwalt. Together, they enjoyed history, travel and golf. Pat became very involved with the community of avid golf lovers in Heritage Harbor and loved playing until sidelined by COPD. Her favorite cruise destination was Nova Scotia and all her life was happiest when near the water. Pat's career in the insurance industry spanned decades and took her from Downington, PA to New York City and Washington D.C prior to her retirement. Pat is survived by her sister Kathleen Zolenski of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, and her son Jeff Illes of Wilmington, Delaware. Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association
or a charity of your choosing.