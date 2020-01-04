|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Patricia Ann Bopst ("Pat" or "Patsy"), 85, of Glen Burnie, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. She was born on October 3, 1934, in Baltimore to the late Perry J. Hyatt, Jr. and Edna Orem, and worked for Westinghouse for 25 years as a Lab Technician. Pat enjoyed word-find puzzles, camping, crafts, and cooking, but most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Besides her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her devoted husband of 40 years, Harold O.E. Bopst, Sr.; her beloved son, Harold Bopst, II; and dear brother, Eugene J. Hyatt. She is survived by her loving children, Steven (Lynn) Bopst, Debra (Ron) Staton, and Ronnie Bopst; her cherished grandchildren, Eric (Krista) Bopst, Lisa Bopst, Melanie (Peter) Stuart, Christina Bopst, and Ryan (fiancé - Morgan Wrightson) Staton; her beloved great-grandson, Patrick Bospt; her dear siblings, Royal Jones and Linda Ford; and siblings-in-law, Robert (Martha) Bopst, Edna Bopst, and Betty Bopst. She is also survived by many dear nieces & nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Sunday & Monday, January 5th & 6th , from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the at . To offer condolences to the Bopst family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
