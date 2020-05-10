Patricia Ann Brant (Patti), our beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away on April 30, 2020, in New Haven, Connecticut. She was 74. Born on December 14, 1945, in Long Beach, California, to Opal (Jackson) and Ralph Thayer. Patti lived in Upland and Mt. Baldy, California most of her life. After graduation from Upland High School and the University of La Verne, she went on to become a respected science and home economics teacher in the Alta Loma School District. Patti loved teaching middle school students because of their energy and enthusiasm. Countless former students would approach her while in the community to thank her for being a positive influence in their lives, something that she took pride in. Athletic and adventurous, Patti's interests included sewing, cooking, tennis, golf, and gardening. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to form a catering business and cooking school. A long-time member of the Upland Shakespeare Club, Patti was respected for her tea-table treats and hostess skills. One of her favorite past times was sharing in the lives of her grandchildren and friends. Patti leaves behind two daughters Sydney Lamb (Todd) of Annapolis, Maryland and Sarah Schreder (Skovran) of Greenwich, Connecticut; grandsons Hayden and Hudson Lamb; granddaughters Claire and Charlotte Schreder; sister Jean Gillingwators (Joel); nephews Drew and Paul Gillingwators; and former husbands Richard Wingate and Sam Brant. She was predeceased by her grandson Henry Ralph Schreder. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the incredible staff at The Greens at Greenwich and Mary Wade Nursing Home for providing Patti with compassionate care and to Maria Rivera Hernandez for her warm and loving attention to Patti. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patti's memory are requested to be simple gifts of kindness given to family and friends. The family will celebrate the life of a wonderful woman, a supportive mother, a proud grandmother, and a joyous aunt at a future gathering.



