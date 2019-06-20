Guest Book View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Service 9:00 AM St. Mary's Church 109 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Moran Patricia Ann Moran, loving wife of Ed Chester, passed peacefully on June 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia (Tom) Gedra, Leslie (David) Lewald, Alicia Moran, and Laura (Saša) Mirkovic. Her grandchildren: Dylan and Alexandra Lewald, Nicholas Gedra, and Oscar, Stella and Kosta Mirkovic. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Alfred Moran, and parents Lillian and Charles Evans. Born November 5, 1932 in Baltimore. Pat went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from St. Agnes Nursing School with lifelong friends Libby Russell Degnan and Mary Redman. In her youth she traveled by steamer ship to Europe and worked as a hospital nurse in Bermuda. She met her first husband, teacher Alfred Moran, while she was working as a school nurse at the same school. Her favorite professional job was working as a public health nurse and helping families. Known as the fun mom of the community, Pat could be found out on her bicycle, inner-tubing down Winter's Run with a host of kids in tow, or riding the waves and walking the beaches of Ocean City with her grandkids and kids. A longtime resident of Towson, Forest Hill, and Ocean City, Maryland, Pat was an engaged member of the community. She was a devoted member of the Ocean City Beautification Committee and the Mayor's New Years' Day Celebration at City Hall. Pat met and married her last love, husband Ed Chester, in Ocean City in 2003. They later moved to Annapolis, and have lived there since. Throughout her life she was the neighborhood RN and beloved friend and neighbor to many. As an only child, her lifelong friends became her family. A wake will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland. Visitation hours are 3-6 pm on Sunday, June 23rd. Christian Services will take place at St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland at 9 am on Monday, June 24th. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ocean City Beautification Committee, c/o OC Recreation and Parks Department, 200 125th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842. An online guest book is available at

Patricia Ann Moran Patricia Ann Moran, loving wife of Ed Chester, passed peacefully on June 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia (Tom) Gedra, Leslie (David) Lewald, Alicia Moran, and Laura (Saša) Mirkovic. Her grandchildren: Dylan and Alexandra Lewald, Nicholas Gedra, and Oscar, Stella and Kosta Mirkovic. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Alfred Moran, and parents Lillian and Charles Evans. Born November 5, 1932 in Baltimore. Pat went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from St. Agnes Nursing School with lifelong friends Libby Russell Degnan and Mary Redman. In her youth she traveled by steamer ship to Europe and worked as a hospital nurse in Bermuda. She met her first husband, teacher Alfred Moran, while she was working as a school nurse at the same school. Her favorite professional job was working as a public health nurse and helping families. Known as the fun mom of the community, Pat could be found out on her bicycle, inner-tubing down Winter's Run with a host of kids in tow, or riding the waves and walking the beaches of Ocean City with her grandkids and kids. A longtime resident of Towson, Forest Hill, and Ocean City, Maryland, Pat was an engaged member of the community. She was a devoted member of the Ocean City Beautification Committee and the Mayor's New Years' Day Celebration at City Hall. Pat met and married her last love, husband Ed Chester, in Ocean City in 2003. They later moved to Annapolis, and have lived there since. Throughout her life she was the neighborhood RN and beloved friend and neighbor to many. As an only child, her lifelong friends became her family. A wake will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland. Visitation hours are 3-6 pm on Sunday, June 23rd. Christian Services will take place at St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland at 9 am on Monday, June 24th. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ocean City Beautification Committee, c/o OC Recreation and Parks Department, 200 125th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close