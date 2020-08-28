Patricia Ann Sanborn, 82, longtime resident of Crownsville MD. died August 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Howard Thomas Micciche, Colleen Knight, Ronald Allen Gibbs and his wife, Nathy and Brian Keith Gibbs. Grandchildren Thomas Howard Micciche, April Ingram, Dale Knight Jr., Ashley Knight, Emmaleigh Gibbs and Jacob Gibbs. Also survived by great-grandchildren Caleb Ingram and Trenton Smith. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Sanborn, her father, Henry Korbach, her mother, Catherine Marshall and her husband, Eugene. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29 from 10-12 and 2-4 at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. Eastern Star service at 2 pm and the Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 pm. Interment private. COVID restrictions require face coverings and a limit of 25 persons. Please be patient.



