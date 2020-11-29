Patti Stewart (Russo), age 66, passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2020 after a very brief illness. Her husband of 42 years, Pat, was by her side at Anne Arundel Medical Center Hospital when she departed this earth. Born December 19, 1953 to Frank and Margaret Russo in Huntington, New York, Patti was ever a child of the tumultuous 60's. She loved to test her parents' nerves with teenage antics of the times. She enjoyed life, lived every day to its fullest, and simply had fun. Having "educator" parents, Patti was destined for college. She chose the University of Rhode Island where she graduated in 1976 with a BS in Home Economics, and where her adult years would be shaped. It was there that she met the love of her life, Pat Stewart from Potomac, Maryland in her senior year. Inseparable and love-struck, they married in December of 1977. Patti began her career as a middle school Home Economics educator in Howard County Maryland. She taught at Ellicott City Middle and then at Clarksville Middle imparting her skills to young boys and girls so they'd become proficient and creative in the kitchen, around a sewing machine, and at a workbench. She continued her beloved career until her retirement in 2015. Living in Annapolis since 1989, Patti maintained her zest for life. She loved to be on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, gardening, decorating, cooking at her water-front home and tailgating at Navy football games. Over the years, Patti also cherished her four-legged "children" Erin, Guinness and Chessea. Patti is survived by her husband and her sister, MaryAnn Dunn. She is pre-deceased by her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Annapolis Light House, 10 Hudson Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, a celebration of her wonderful life will be held at date yet to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store