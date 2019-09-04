Patricia Ann Thomas passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living on August 30, 2019 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born on April 3, 1937 in Baltimore and raised in Baltimore and Ann Arundel counties. She was the beloved first child of Melvin C. Thomas and Sylvia M. Thomas, both deceased. For them, not only was she special but her name was special-her initials spelled her name. Pat attended Glen Burnie High School where she was offered a Ford Foundation Scholarship in the tenth grade. She continued her pursuit of excellence, earning multiple academic degrees and professional certifications. She was an accomplished scholar, achieving multiple baccalaureates, a MBA, a JD and a CPA. She was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. After a long and fulfilling career, Pat retired from the Healthcare Financing Administration, National Department of Health and Human Services. Pat was also an accomplished musician, achieving certification from the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in record time. She studied voice and piano at the Conservatory and was also accomplished on the viola. She was an organist at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Pat loved wildlife in all its forms, giving generously in time and resources especially addressing the needs of feral cats and non migratory seabirds. She is survived by her loving sister Charlotte M. Laird (John,) her brothers John C. Thomas and Melvin C. Thomas, Jr., a niece Judith T. Miller and two nephews John L. Laird and John R. Thomas. Services were held at the Stallings Funeral Home, September 3rd. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville.

