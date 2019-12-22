Patricia "Pat" Anne Brown, 73, of Springfield, VA and previously of Churchton, MD passed away on December 17, 2019. Pat was born on August 13, 1946, to the late James and Helen Collins in Washington, DC. She was raised in Clinton with her two brothers and was a graduate of Surrattsville High School. Pat was an administrative assistant with Prince George's County Board of Education and The Office of Management and Budget in Prince George's County. Her real life's work was helping others. Pat volunteered many hours with the USO, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, and delivered for Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Collins. She is survived by her children, John (Stephanie) Brown of Churchton, and Debbie Brown of Odenton; grandchildren, Sarah and Evan Brown; a brother, Steve Collins of Fredericksburg, VA; and her life partner, Larry Shupe. Friends are invited to celebrate Pat's life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 2 -4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019