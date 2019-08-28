Patricia Marie Chilcoat died Sunday morning August 25th in Annapolis Maryland at her daughters home. Patricia leaves her daughter Amie Chilcoat and two grandchildren, Noel Sawicki and Rhys Rodriguez. Patricia grew up in Baltimore, Maryland but spent her summers in Sherwood Forest, Maryland. She spent her later years as a resident of Annapolis. Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed eating out, reading the paper, crabbing with her grandchildren, and staying informed with current events. In the last years of Patricia's life, she had three wonderful caregivers, Katrina, Myiesha, and Carol who much brought joy and light to her remaining days. A viewing will be held from 4-8 on Wednesday, August 28th at Johnson's Funeral Home 8521 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21286. The funeral will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary 8501 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson, MD 21286 on Thursday morning at 9am.

