Obituary

Wilder, Vermont-- Patricia Ann Dempsey, 91, died Friday June 21, 2019 at Valley Terrace Assisted Living in Wilder, VT. Pat was born on February 1, 1928 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, the daughter of John Francis and Alice Louise (Cumberland) Quigley. She grew up in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington, DC, and graduated from Holy Name School in 1942 and St. Cecilia's Academy in 1946. After graduation, Pat worked as a legal secretary. She married fellow Washingtonian William Edward (Bill) Dempsey at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church on October 2, 1948. Pat & Bill welcomed their first son, William Richard (Rick) in 1950. Bill's career then took them to the Philadelphia area, where their second son, John Charles, was born in 1952. The family moved back to Northeast DC in 1954, then settled in Wheaton, MD in 1957. In 1961, Pat & Bill's daughter Carole Ann was born. Pat & Bill purchased a vacation home on the Rhode River in Mayo, MD in 1962, and moved there full time in 1964. This home was the setting for almost 50 years of family fun and wonderful memories. Pat was a terrific mother, the kind who would volunteer to be a chaperone on field trips or a scout leader. She was patient and understanding. She had a great sense of humor, and a way of making everyday life fun. Her loving care extended to the family pets, a series of cats & dogs who were surely some of the most spoiled animals ever. Once her children had left home, Pat had time to explore her many interests. She studied art history and enjoyed visiting museums and historic houses. She worked as a docent at the London Town Public House and Gardens in Edgewater and as a page at the Edgewater Public Library. She enjoyed going to the opera and following the Washington sports teams along with Bill. Most of all she loved time with family and friends. She and Bill frequently hosted gatherings at their house on the Rhode River. She could feed a crowd with seeming ease, whether it was a couple dozen family members at Thanksgiving or more than 100 guests at one of the Dempseys' famous fireworks parties. Pat adored being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved having her grandkids come to stay with her on school vacations, often hosting their friends as well. She was always game for going to the movies or the mall with them, and delighted in fixing them all their favorite foods. In 2010, Pat & Bill moved to White River Junction, VT. Pat enjoyed attending classes through Dartmouth's ILEAD/OSHER program and Met Opera simulcasts at the Hopkins Center with Bill, and was also an enthusiastic attendee of groups and classes at DHMC's Aging Resource Center. She continued to find pleasure in entertaining family and new friends in her cozy, inviting home. In 2017, after Bill had died, Pat moved to Valley Terrace. She charmed the residents and staff there with her sense of humor and by freely sharing her stash of peanut butter cups and M&M's. Pat never hesitated in letting people know how much she loved and appreciated them. She had a knack for making people feel good when they were with her. Pat was predeceased by her son Rick in 1977 and her husband Bill in 2016. She is survived by her son John and his wife Linda Kaljee, her daughter Carole and her husband Jon Olsen, by grandchildren Margaret Dempsey (Michael Tabacco), Mary Dempsey (Hung Ngo), Woody Olsen, Richard Olsen, and Annie Olsen, and by great-grandsons Caelan Danbury and Neil Edward Ngo, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a later date. The family asks, on Pat's behalf, that those wishing to make memorial donations do so to their local Humane Society or ASPCA.

