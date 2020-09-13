I was not lucky enough to meet this Wonderful mother, however I am lucky enough to know her daughter Judi & I can honestly say she was raised with morals and love of decent people. With that said I,m truly sorry for Ms.Wagners passing but I know she is now where she wanted to be and Judi need not worry or be sad cause she will.see her mother again and now she can carry on what she has learned, gained from her mom's love & wisdom. ( hugs)

Judylynn Scott

Friend