Patricia Lynn Wagner passed away on September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Clem Wagner, Jr.; devoted mother of Patti "Trish" Cloukey and her husband Clark, Deborah Wagner and her husband Bud Iglehart, Edward Wagner, Judi Munroe and her husband Jim and Ron Wagner and his wife Cathy; dear sister of Art Lynn. Also survived by nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Drive Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Friday at 1 PM. For a full obituary and to leave messages of condolences please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com