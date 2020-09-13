1/1
Patricia L. Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lynn Wagner passed away on September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Clem Wagner, Jr.; devoted mother of Patti "Trish" Cloukey and her husband Clark, Deborah Wagner and her husband Bud Iglehart, Edward Wagner, Judi Munroe and her husband Jim and Ron Wagner and his wife Cathy; dear sister of Art Lynn. Also survived by nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Drive Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Friday at 1 PM. For a full obituary and to leave messages of condolences please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 11, 2020
I was not lucky enough to meet this Wonderful mother, however I am lucky enough to know her daughter Judi & I can honestly say she was raised with morals and love of decent people. With that said I,m truly sorry for Ms.Wagners passing but I know she is now where she wanted to be and Judi need not worry or be sad cause she will.see her mother again and now she can carry on what she has learned, gained from her mom's love & wisdom. ( hugs)
Judylynn Scott
Friend
September 11, 2020
Remarkable
It’s her character
and the way she treats people
It’s her sense of understanding
and the way she’s there
for loved ones.
It’s her generous heart
and love of friends and family
It’s more than what she does...
It’s who she is
to be truly remarkable
My best friend
My Mom
Judi Munroe
Daughter
September 11, 2020
Remarkable
It’s her character
and the way she treats people
It’s her sense of understanding
and the way she’s there
for loved ones.
It’s her generous heart
and love of friends and family
It’s more than what she does...
It’s who she is
to be truly remarkable
My best friend
My Mom
Judi Munroe
Daughter
September 11, 2020
Remarkable
It’s her character
and the way she treats people
It’s her sense of understanding
and the way she’s there
for loved ones.
It’s her generous heart
and love of friends and family
It’s more than what she does...
It’s who she is
to be truly remarkable
My best friend
My Mom
Judi Munroe
Daughter
September 11, 2020
Remarkable
It’s her character
and the way she treats people
It’s her sense of understanding
and the way she’s there
for loved ones.
It’s her generous heart
and love of friends and family
It’s more than what she does...
It’s who she is
to be truly remarkable
My best friend
My Mom
Judi Munroe
Daughter
September 11, 2020
Remarkable
It’s her character
and the way she treats people
It’s her sense of understanding
and the way she’s there
for loved ones.
It’s her generous heart
and love of friends and family
It’s more than what she does...
It’s who she is
to be truly remarkable
My best friend
My Mom
Judi Munroe
Daughter
September 10, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Aunt Pat’s passing. We send our condolences to her family. We will never forget all the kind things she did and the company she gave to our Aunt Roxie. Tim and Linda Carson
Tim and Linda Carson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved