Patricia Fay LeBow, 83, of Edgewater passed away on November 28, 2020 of natural causes at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Fay was born on June 30, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Richard and Delila Woodson. She worked at Sears and Roebuck Company, Central Elementary, but loved her time as a bartender at Lou's Woodland Restaurant in Edgewater the most. Fay loved to travel and enjoyed her stays in Jamaica, Costa Rica, and most recently her time in Key West, FL with her family. She was a competitive bowler and was even on a roller derby team in her younger days. Fay was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks and the Sisters of the Knights of Pythias. In addition to her parents Fay was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" Vincent Keyes and her second husband, Herbert LeBow. She is survived by the love of her life for 27 years, John Michael Lynch; children, William Vincent Lynch Jr. and his wife (Kirstin) of Centerville, MD, and Delila "Doll" Rank of Carlisle, PA; sister, Joyce Kay Marcos of Riverdale, MD; grandchildren, William Vincent Keyes, III of Churchton, MD, Michelle Rank of Carlisle, and Brittnie (Chuck) Anderson of Centerville. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Patricia's life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11 - 1 pm, interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: