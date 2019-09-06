Patricia Flothow Locke, 65, a resident of Davidsonville, MD for twenty years, died on Thursday, August 22 at her home after a 7 year battle with cancer. Born on January 7, 1954 in Morristown, NJ to the late M. William and Inga Bones Flothow, Patricia earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY. She was the director of hotel relations at Radius Travel and a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis, MD. Patricia is survived by her son, Ian J. Goldin of Washington, DC and her sisters, Dana Wyles of New York, NY, Mary DiFalco of Kresgeville, PA and Renee Graff of Ibiza, Spain. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 9:30 am at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Church Circle, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Ste. 2110, New York, NY 10122. Online condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019