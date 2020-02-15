Born Patricia Lou Cunningham in Pennsylvania on October 5, 1927 to the late John Cunningham and the late Marie Tanley. Patricia has lived in Anne Arundel County for almost 60 years. She was a loving wife, caring mother of five, a kind grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Patricia enjoyed gardening and going to the Pascal Senior Center and Brooklyn Park Senior Center. She cherished the time she spent with her family. Mrs. Patricia Lou Colbert passed away at home with her family by her side on February 13, 2020. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Warren Colbert and daughter Nancy Kolodiej. Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Colbert of Seattle, daughters Vikki Colbert of Halethorpe, Sandy Colbert–Thompson of Los Angeles, and Wendy Bauman of Harford County. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew her will miss her.

