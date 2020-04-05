Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ellen Shankle (76), beloved wife of Donald Shankle, a Grand Lady who was my confidant, my "go to Gal", my best friend and companion, my everything; she always had great advice on any topic making certain I heard it . . . no matter if I wanted to hear it or not. She was a fighter, a lover, always ready for a good glass of wine and a lively conversation. She was always fair to everyone, Her Yes was yes, and no was no! We tripped the life fantastic in marriage for 29+ years before, by her side while holding her hand on the morning of March 28, 2020, she breathed her last, passing to see our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pat is survived by her husband Don, two children and three stepchildren, Robert (Nancy) Richcreek, Jr. , Jennifer (Lonnie) Shaffer, Tom (Jennifer) Shankle, Debbie (Scott) Kedroski, and Mike Shankle- 13 grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, Kyle, Cody, Tom Jr., Grace, Hope, Justin, Alec, Joey, Gene, Matt, and Ashlyn -and 1 great-grandchild, Kora. Pat grew up in Norfolk, and was a 1960 Graduate of Petersburg High School in Virginia and subsequently attended the Temple School of Business in Washington Dc. She was a long time resident of Anne Arundel County for over 55 years. As a successful real estate agent for over 25 years, Pat took a short hiatus to operate a small business (Pat was a breast cancer survivor), "A Special Touch," for 5 years, aiding women to regain their dignity during the healing process. The desire to help women was so powerful it led her to testify before the Maryland House of Delegates encouraging representatives of the need to for insurance companies to cover products like mastectomy prosthetics for women, wigs and accessories, which are essential in the healing process. She fought the Good Fight. When she wasn't busy working, you could find her spending quality time with family, which was precious to her. A favorite getaway was an excursion to the Eastern Shore to enjoy a good cocktail and crabs overlooking the water at one of her favorite restaurants; or playing video poker at the American Legion. For longer stints of relaxation, Pat enjoyed cruising the seas with family and friends to beautiful beaches in the Caribbean or visiting her favorite place, Aruba. Pat was called wife, honey, momma, nanny, friend, sister, and daughter by all who loved her. She was cherished by all and will be sorely missed. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and time so all that loved her can attend. Online condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

