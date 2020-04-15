Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sue Brookshire. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Sue Brookshire, 78, passed away in Glen Burnie, MD on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Pat was born in Haywood County on January 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Vaughn and Martha Cogburn Kuykendall. Pat was a military wife for 21 years before settling down in Severn, Maryland. She worked for the Department of Army and retired from US Civil Service in 2002. Pat loved spending time with her husband Jim, children, and grandchildren, who are a great source of pride. She also enjoyed working word search puzzles. She is a member of Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Pat was preceeded in death by her parents and brother, Hugh Kuykendall. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James; children, James Derek Brookshire (Olivia) of Severn, Robin Anne Schoditsch (Barry) of Columbia, MD, and Melanie Dawn Harlow (Jim) of Jessup, MD. She is also survived by sisters Lillian Creasman (Charles) of Brevard, NC, Katrina Cobb (Earl) of Canton, NC and Mary Lou Singleton (Daryll) of Killen, AL: brothers-in-law Morris Brookshire and Roby Brookshire (Linda) of Canton, NC; seven grandchildren; Jeremy (Laura), Trisha, Adam, Jaymee, Jonna, Kelli, Will, and one great-grandchild, Iris; many beloved nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country, and her special aunt, Liz Wyatt of Canton. The funeral services are to be Private. To offer condolences to the Brookshire family, please visit

