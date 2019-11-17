Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Memorial service 2:00 PM U.S. Naval Academy Chapel Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Wall Wynkoop - January 3, 1947 - November 12, 2019 Trish Wynkoop, age 72, passed away rather suddenly from advanced acute leukemia after a short hospitalization at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Trish was a great woman of faith and had a heart for serving God and helping others. She was born and raised in Williamstown MA, graduated from Skidmore University in 1968, moved to Annapolis in 1979 and worked as the bookkeeper for the Christian Bookstore. Trish later served as the Director of Religious Education for the Protestant Community of the U.S. Naval Academy where she sponsored and mentored many midshipmen, led Bible studies and was responsible the religious education program. She was an active member of the Naval Academy Wives Club from 1993 - 2004. Becoming a C.S. Lewis Institute Fellow, she mentored future fellows over the past ten years while also becoming an active volunteer and advocate for Bello Machre, a local non-profit that has provided a lifetime of care for individuals with developmental disabilities for over forty years. She is preceded in death by both parents, Robert and Virginia Wall of Williamstown MA, sister Betsy and her first husband David Cove. Trish is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, David Wynkoop; her four daughters, Sarah and husband David of Severna Park, Amy and husband Matt of Baltimore, Kathryn of Linthicum, MD and Susan and husband Kyle of Tulsa, OK and her eight grandchildren, Tobin, Violet, Kipton, Garrett, Josephine, David, Boden and Christopher. She is also survived by her three Sisters; Margorie Wood of Latham, NY, Nancy Thorne of Fairfield, CT and Virginia "Jinx" and her husband Kurt Van Steemburg of Albany, NY. Calling hours are from 1:00 to 3:00PM, Sunday, November 24, Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD. A memorial service will be at 2:00PM Monday, November 25, U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Bello Machre, 7765 Freetown Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or the C.S. Lewis Institute, P.O. Box 6930, McLean, VA 22106 and designate "Annapolis".

Patricia Wall Wynkoop - January 3, 1947 - November 12, 2019 Trish Wynkoop, age 72, passed away rather suddenly from advanced acute leukemia after a short hospitalization at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Trish was a great woman of faith and had a heart for serving God and helping others. She was born and raised in Williamstown MA, graduated from Skidmore University in 1968, moved to Annapolis in 1979 and worked as the bookkeeper for the Christian Bookstore. Trish later served as the Director of Religious Education for the Protestant Community of the U.S. Naval Academy where she sponsored and mentored many midshipmen, led Bible studies and was responsible the religious education program. She was an active member of the Naval Academy Wives Club from 1993 - 2004. Becoming a C.S. Lewis Institute Fellow, she mentored future fellows over the past ten years while also becoming an active volunteer and advocate for Bello Machre, a local non-profit that has provided a lifetime of care for individuals with developmental disabilities for over forty years. She is preceded in death by both parents, Robert and Virginia Wall of Williamstown MA, sister Betsy and her first husband David Cove. Trish is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, David Wynkoop; her four daughters, Sarah and husband David of Severna Park, Amy and husband Matt of Baltimore, Kathryn of Linthicum, MD and Susan and husband Kyle of Tulsa, OK and her eight grandchildren, Tobin, Violet, Kipton, Garrett, Josephine, David, Boden and Christopher. She is also survived by her three Sisters; Margorie Wood of Latham, NY, Nancy Thorne of Fairfield, CT and Virginia "Jinx" and her husband Kurt Van Steemburg of Albany, NY. Calling hours are from 1:00 to 3:00PM, Sunday, November 24, Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD. A memorial service will be at 2:00PM Monday, November 25, U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Bello Machre, 7765 Freetown Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or the C.S. Lewis Institute, P.O. Box 6930, McLean, VA 22106 and designate "Annapolis". Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close