Patrick Dunn, of Crofton MD, passed away on January 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 56. Pat was born in Washington D.C. along with his twin brother Mike. Pat graduated from Georgetown Prep, in north Bethesda and went on to obtain a degree from the University of Maryland. Pat was in the real estate industry for over 30 years and was the President of Dunn's Title and Escrow in Crofton. Pat loved to cook, fish and boat, but his real passion was his family. He married Marietta Moya in 1991 and together they raised two beautiful children, Ally and Ryan. Pat was always surrounded by friends and all were welcomed in his home. Pat is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marietta, his children, Ally and Ryan, his mother Marianne Redmond Dunn, and six siblings, Leo (Trish), Christopher (Suzanne), Michael (Brenda), James (Tina), Edward (Tricia), and Katie (Scott Banks). Pat was preceded in death by his father, Leo William Dunn Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie MD. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:30pm at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church,1070 Cecil Ave, Millersville, MD 21108 http://www.ourladyofthefields.org/. If desired, the family requests that donations be made to Anne Arundel Medical Center DeCesaris Cancer Institute, 2001 Medical Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 https://www.aahs.org/ or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122 https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020