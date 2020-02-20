On February 16, 2020, Patsy Fischer of Millersville, MD passed away. Patsy is survived by her loving husband Dale; her children Amanda Heales and husband Ken, William J. Mullens, Jr. and wife Carrie, and Haeli Fischer; her grandchildren Marisa Mullens and William J. Mullens, III; and her siblings Mary Golden, Jack Laster, and Tony Laster. She worked at Anne Arundel Medical Center as a licensed practical nurse for over 30 years and loved crafting jewelry. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 12pm to 1pm with a celebration of life service beginning at 1pm at Heritage Community Church 8146 Quarterfield Road, Severn, MD 21144. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020