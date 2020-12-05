Patsy Gadd Larrimore (Pat), 87, of Glen Burnie, MD passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home on November 30, 2020. Pat was born on February 18, 1933 in Knoxville, TN to the late Harry C. and Frances P. Gadd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Walter E. Larrimore, Sr. in 2008. Pat and Walter raised their family in Linthicum, MD. Pat is survived by her children, Patricia J. Titus, Walter E. Larrimore, Jr., and Beverly A. Calderon; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and eight of her twelve siblings. Pat first retired to Palmer, Alaska, returning to Maryland in 2014 to be closer to her family. Pat enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and friends. Interment will at Glen Heaven Cemetery in a private service.



