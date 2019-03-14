Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Micciche Sr.. View Sign

Paul Anthony Micciche, Sr., 85, of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. He was born to the late Francis "Frank" and Alice (Wagner) Micciche in Winchester, VA. He was raised on the family farm in Millersville, MD. He married the love of his life the former Audrey Marie Atkinson on Jan. 2, 1954. He served in the United States Army. Paul was the owner of Paul's Auto Body Shop in Millersville. Paul gave of himself to numerous civic organizations to include, Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213 and The Elks Lodge # 2266. His devotion to the Elks organization was reciprocated through being named Elk of the year twice. Above all Paul was devoted to his family he was a true family man and enjoyed creating memories with the many generations of his family. He will be remembered for being a hard worker, phenomenal provider, a loyal friend, and an impeccable dresser. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 siblings; and one son-in-law, Albert Culotta.He leaves to cherish precious memories his beloved wife, Audrey M. Micciche; children, Veronica Culotta, Peggy Micciche(Ed Hoffman), Paul Micciche, Jr.(Stephanie), and Barbara Faulkner(Keith, Sr.); 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great child; 5 siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and special friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.,1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Friday, March 15, 2019, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, immediately following funeral service. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following to be announced at service. The family welcomes floral tributes, for those who wish to make a memorial contribution you may do so to a . For more information please visit:

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

