Paul B. Torosky Owner/Operator of Freedom Landscaping & Construction passed away at his home in Crownsville, MD on 7/6/19. Born in 1948 in Baltimore to Madeline and Anthony Torosky. Graduated from Glen Burnie High and served in the Navy on the US Jonas Ingram. Survived by wife Beverly and sisters Martha Brooks of FL and Mary Hughes of MD. A memorial celebration will be held at Hearld Harbor Community Center, 390 Hall Rd. on July 14 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Donations may be made to HHCA, POB 77, Crownsville, MD 21032 or to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette from July 9 to July 11, 2019