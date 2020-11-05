1/
Paul Blecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Blecki, age 92, formerly of Severna Park, passed away in Erie, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he moved with his family to Severna Park in 1970. He was employed by Koppers Company in various sales and marketing roles for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Following his retirement, he became a licensed real estate agent in Anne Arundel County. He cared deeply for his family, remained active on his computer and kept abreast of current affairs. He was a long time member of Severna Park United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Joseph Blecki; Anne Blecki, his wife of 67 years; and two sons, Daniel Blecki and John Blecki. He is survived by his sons: Thomas (Susan) of Erie, Pennsylvania and James (Karen) of Millsboro, Delaware; grandchildren: Steven Blecki, Ashley Wells, Sara Blecki and Erin (Jan Paul) Lukas; three great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Erie, Pennsylvania is handling the arrangements. Funeral services will be private with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis. Send condolences to

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved