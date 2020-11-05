Paul Blecki, age 92, formerly of Severna Park, passed away in Erie, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he moved with his family to Severna Park in 1970. He was employed by Koppers Company in various sales and marketing roles for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Following his retirement, he became a licensed real estate agent in Anne Arundel County. He cared deeply for his family, remained active on his computer and kept abreast of current affairs. He was a long time member of Severna Park United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Joseph Blecki; Anne Blecki, his wife of 67 years; and two sons, Daniel Blecki and John Blecki. He is survived by his sons: Thomas (Susan) of Erie, Pennsylvania and James (Karen) of Millsboro, Delaware; grandchildren: Steven Blecki, Ashley Wells, Sara Blecki and Erin (Jan Paul) Lukas; three great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Erie, Pennsylvania is handling the arrangements. Funeral services will be private with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis. Send condolences to



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store