Paul Edward McPartlin, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22 at his home in Annapolis, Md. Paul leaves his wife of 54 years, Joan, his brother Edward McPartlin; two sons, Matthew (m. Barbara) and Patrick (m. Leigh); three daughters, Kathleen Eguchi (m. Rich), Laura, and Carolyn Hepp (m. Adam); eight grandchildren, a large extended family, friends and a heck of a lot of golf balls. The son of Judge Edward and Katherine McPartlin, Paul grew up in Winchester, MA. He met his wife on a blind date on NYE 1961 and suggested they go 'dutch.' He quickly realized Joan was the love of his life and spent the next five decades treating her. In 1964, Paul enlisted in the USAFR and worked for the Boston & Maine Railroad. At night, he completed his bachelor's degree at Boston College (sleeping and eating were luxuries those years). Next, he earned his JD from Suffolk Law School and became a member of the Mass. Bar Assn. Paul and Joan then set sail on a 26-year career with the U.S. Navy JAG Corps. Together with their kids, they saw the world and one of his proudest moments was assisting over 111,000 refugees from Vietnam during Operation New Life. Paul retired from the Navy in 1998 and embarked on a civil service career with the DoD. In addition to military honors, he was elected Clay County (Fla.) Citizen of the Year and proudly served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul took great pride in fighting for justice, but outside of work his passions were spending time in the company of great friends, boating, cursing his golf game, enjoying gatherings with his kids and grandkids, visiting extended family, traveling, sipping cocktails on the porch overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, and celebrating each day with his wife. Having living life to its fullest, he is finally taking a break from the action and will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store