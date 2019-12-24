Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Parker. View Sign Service Information Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Severna Park United Methodist Church 731 Benfield Road Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Joseph Parker, 52, of Pasadena, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on December 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 29 years, Carole (nee: Clarke) Parker; his children, Kelly Parker and fiancé Kevin Cook of Columbia, Katie Parker, and Tommy Parker; his mother, Maureen Parker of Millersville; his siblings Michael Parker (Carol Ann) of Millersville, Suzanne Parker (Julie) of Annapolis and Lincoln, Massachusetts, Mollie Figueroa (Eric) of Crofton, and Bishop Adam Parker of Baltimore; as well as nephews Eric Parker and Kyle Parker. Paul was happiest spending time with his family. His passions included boating, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and being on the water. He also enjoyed hiking, playing with his dogs, attending concerts and music festivals, and family vacations to the beach and Deep Creek Lake. Born on November 22, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul was the son of George (deceased) and Maureen Parker. Paul moved with his family to Severna Park at age 14. He graduated from Severna Park High School, Anne Arundel Community College, and then the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in Accounting. He had a fulfilling career in finance and accounting for several companies, most recently Synagro in Middle River. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Hwy on Thursday, December 26th from 1-5pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Severna Park United Methodist Church on Friday, December 27th at 11am, 731 Benfield Road Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul to the AAMC Foundation-DeCesaris Cancer Institute Infusion Center at Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion Suite 604, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 or The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 445 Defense Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at

Paul Joseph Parker, 52, of Pasadena, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on December 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 29 years, Carole (nee: Clarke) Parker; his children, Kelly Parker and fiancé Kevin Cook of Columbia, Katie Parker, and Tommy Parker; his mother, Maureen Parker of Millersville; his siblings Michael Parker (Carol Ann) of Millersville, Suzanne Parker (Julie) of Annapolis and Lincoln, Massachusetts, Mollie Figueroa (Eric) of Crofton, and Bishop Adam Parker of Baltimore; as well as nephews Eric Parker and Kyle Parker. Paul was happiest spending time with his family. His passions included boating, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and being on the water. He also enjoyed hiking, playing with his dogs, attending concerts and music festivals, and family vacations to the beach and Deep Creek Lake. Born on November 22, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul was the son of George (deceased) and Maureen Parker. Paul moved with his family to Severna Park at age 14. He graduated from Severna Park High School, Anne Arundel Community College, and then the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in Accounting. He had a fulfilling career in finance and accounting for several companies, most recently Synagro in Middle River. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Hwy on Thursday, December 26th from 1-5pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Severna Park United Methodist Church on Friday, December 27th at 11am, 731 Benfield Road Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul to the AAMC Foundation-DeCesaris Cancer Institute Infusion Center at Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion Suite 604, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 or The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 445 Defense Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close