Paul "Ken" Wood, 72, of Glen Burnie passed away on February 24, 2020. Ken was born on June 11, 1947 in Dover, New Hampshire to the late James and Leona Wood. Ken served in the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer-4 and retired after 23 years of service. He was also a Career Counselor for retired military personnel. Ken was an avid reader, and he loved all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also played softball and bowled and performed in small theatre. Ken was a people person who loved to help others. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Phyllis Wood; his two children, Kristine Wood and Erich Wood; his grandchildren, Tyler and Rebecca Alderson; and his three sisters, Lura Cole, Ann Buzzell, and Carole Wally. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, March 1st from 1-3 & 5-7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 11:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the Parkinson's Foundation. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020