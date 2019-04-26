Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Mahalik. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul David Mahalik, LTC US Army-Ret. on April 24, 2019 of Annapolis, MD. Beloved husband of Madeline (Madge) Mahalik, former husband of Mary Ann Rodda. Father of Jim Mahalik of Needham, MA, Diane Fisher of Finksburg, MD and Bob Mahalik of Huntsville, AL. Grandfather of Casey, Kelly, Will, Jake, Samantha, Jackson, Christian and Cameron. Lt. Colonel Mahalik was born in Butler, PA on Easter Day, March 24, 1940. He graduated from Butler High School Class of 1958, he obtained a teaching degree from Indiana University of PA (class of 1962) and a Master of Sciences from Florida Institute of Technology. He was enrolled in the ROTC program and served in the US Army from May 28, 1963 to January 1, 1986. He served in a combat theater in Vietnam as Logistician from October 1967-October of 1968 and again from November 1969 through November of 1970, then served in the Berlin Brigade G4 Div. June of 1980 through June of 1983 He was awarded the following Medals; Purple Heard, two Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, and a Legion of Merit upon retirement. Additional Medals include, Army of occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. His hobbies included poker, golf, and horse race handicapping, as well as interests in charity and community service through the Severna Park Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th degree Knight as well as Past Grand Knight. He was a faithful member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis, MD 21401 on Sunday from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Monday April 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1080 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville, MD at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumans Catholic Church at the address above.

